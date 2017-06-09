Missing North Las Vegas woman found 'in good health'

A woman reported missing Friday morning in North Las Vegas was found "in good health," according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Police had asked for the public's help to find Jeannie Daniels. She was put under "proper supervision." The NLVPD thanked everyone for their efforts in locating Daniels.

Daniels, 72, was seen walking away from her home at 7:00 a.m. Friday near Commerce Street and Duke Avenue, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department. She reportedly has several medical conditions and needs medication.

Police said she's unaware of her surroundings and can become confused easily.

All hospitals were asked to check their registries for Daniels, or any Jane Doe matching her description, and to notify police immediately if found.

