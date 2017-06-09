Vegas punch death suspect charged with intimidating witness

James Beach is accused of using one punch to murder a father of five children. (LVMPD)

A man accused of causing the death of a California man by punching him once in downtown Las Vegas faces new charges of witness intimidation.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, James Beach, 27, was re-booked on a count of intimidating a witness to influence testimony. An arrest report revealed Beach learned his brother's former girlfriend identified him when law enforcement released surveillance video connected to the April 30 incident that led to the death of Luis Campos.

In the report, Beach saw the statement made against him through police documents obtained by his lawyer. Citing jail phone records from May, Beach, who was already behind bars on the murder charge, called his brother, Salvador Lazo, informing him of the statement. Lazo was identified as the father of the witness' child.

Police said Lazo told Beach he would call his ex and that he was going to "get all their asses." Police also stated that Lazo declared that she is "not going to like it" if she indeed gave a statement against his brother.

Lazo called his ex while on the phone with Beach, according to detectives. Using two phones for a crude three-way conference call, Beach told the woman he knew it was her who ratted on him.

Police said the woman went into hiding after the conversation because of a history of domestic violence involving Lazo. She then contacted law enforcement.

In addition to Beach, Lazo was arrested and booked on the intimidation charge and attempted coercion.

Beach is due in court for a preliminary hearing on July 18. A preliminary hearing for Lazo is scheduled for Wednesday.

