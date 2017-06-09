PD: Man accused of forcing wife into sex trade: I'm 'not a pimp'

A man, who is accused of forcing his wife into prostitution in Las Vegas, admitted to telling her to get into the sex trade but insisted "he was not a pimp and would never be a pimp."

In an arrest report, the wife of Jason Quate contacted Las Vegas Metro police on Monday, telling detectives that she was physically and mentally abused by her husband into selling herself for sex. The couple had been married for at least 14 years.

Jason Quate was arrested without incident Tuesday morning.

Citing the wife, police stated the couple together had three children. In 2015, the family fled their Belleville, Illinois, home after the couple was informed that they were under family services investigation. They checked into a casino-hotel in East St. Louis, Illinois, where she said her husband began forcing her to sell herself.

According to the report, the wife told detectives she had to earn at least $200 a night, and that her husband said she had to do it for her kids. If she didn't keep working, police stated that he would "beat her ass or kill her."

After a couple of months, the family saved up enough money to move to Las Vegas in January 2016, where she resumed working again on Fremont Street. She continued to work for the next year and a half, saving up to move the family into an apartment.

Police said she had enough working as a prostitute and began hiding money. On Monday, she sought help from Shade Tree, a relief organization for abused women and children, where police were contacted.

After his arrest, Jason Quate acknowledged telling his wife to work as a prostitute in Illinois. The report also states that Jason Quate hasn't worked for three years, insisting on calling himself a "stay-at-home dad." Quate essentially classified his wife as the breadwinner.

He was booked into Clark County Detention Center on a count of sex trafficking an adult and a count of living from the earnings of a prostitute.

In court Friday, a judge ordered Quate to remain held without bail. In addition, Quate appeared in court on a charge of child abuse and neglect. The couple's children were taken into Child Protective Services.

Earlier this week, law enforcement in Illinois tied the discovery of a child's body to Quate. Police in that state did not say if charges were coming related to the body.

