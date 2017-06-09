Couple tied to Las Vegas sex trade accused of hiding daughter's death

A couple tied to a sex trafficking case in Las Vegas were each charged Friday in connection to the death of their daughter who was found decomposing in an Illinois home.

The State's Attorney of St. Clair County, Illinois announced a count each of concealment of a homicidal death for Elizabeth Quate and Jason Quate, who are both booked into Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.

According to State's Attorney Brendan Kelly, the body of the couple's daughter, Elisha Quate, was found inside a home in Centerville, Illinois. Law enforcement were given information on the body following the arrest of the girl's father in Las Vegas.

Additional charges may be pending for each once a forensic exam of the child's body is complete.

Jason Quate was arrested without incident Tuesday morning after his wife contacted police. In an arrest report, the woman told detectives that she was physically and mentally abused by her husband into selling herself for sex. The couple had been married for at least 14 years.

Citing the wife, police stated the couple together had three children. In 2015, the family fled their Belleville, Illinois, home after the couple was informed that they were under family services investigation. They checked into a casino-hotel in East St. Louis, Illinois, where she said her husband began forcing her to sell herself.

According to the report, the wife told detectives she had to earn at least $200 a night, and that her husband said she had to do it for her kids. If she didn't keep working, police stated that he would "beat her ass or kill her."

After a couple of months, the family saved up enough money to move to Las Vegas in January 2016, where she resumed working again on Fremont Street. She continued to work for the next year and a half, saving up to move the family into an apartment.

Police said she had enough working as a prostitute and began hiding money. On Monday, she sought help from Shade Tree, a relief organization for abused women and children, where police were contacted.

After his arrest, Jason Quate acknowledged telling his wife to work as a prostitute in Illinois. The report also states that Jason Quate hasn't worked for three years, insisting on calling himself a "stay-at-home dad." Quate essentially classified his wife as the breadwinner.

He was booked into Clark County Detention Center on a count of sex trafficking an adult and a count of living from the earnings of a prostitute. Jail records also showed Elizabeth Quate was arrested for a warrant tied to a forgery charge outside of Nevada.

In court Friday, a judge ordered Jason Quate to remain held without bail. In addition, Jason Quate appeared in court on a charge of child abuse and neglect. Kelly added the man faces a child pornography charge. The couple's other two children were taken into Child Protective Services.

