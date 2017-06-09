Iconic neon Fremont cowgirl riding off into the sunset

Fremont Street's high kicking cowgirl 'Vegas Vickie' is hitting the old dusty trail June 12.

"I'm just really sad she's going," Levi Shephard of Canada said. "Last time I was here, I took a lot of pictures."

Vegas Vickie is currently atop Glitter Gulch. Before that, she was called Sassy Sally after a casino with the same name.

"These are classics I don't think can be replaced," Arthur Wood of Chicago said.

Vegas Vickie rose to national fame in the 1990s when she "married" her cowboy counterpart Vegas Vic, who sits atop the Pioneer a few hundred yards away. It's unclear where Vickie will go, but her removal is the start of a major construction project on a new resort-casino, according to a release.

Derek Stevens of the D Las Vegas said he is working on the project with his brother Greg Stevens.

Derek Stevens said they acquired the Glitter Gulch, Mermaids, and La Bayou casinos. The three properties will be demolished to create space for the resort casino.

"It will probably be about a seven-month project and beginning of next year we hope to get into the building," Stevens said.

The Golden Goose and the letters of the Las Vegas club will also be removed.

While it's unclear where Vickie will go, Stevens said she's in good hands.

"I want to respect Vegas history. This is such an iconic sign. I think it's important," Stevens said.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.