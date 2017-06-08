Progress made between Raiders and Rebels on joint use of future stadium

The future Raiders stadium took another step in the right direction Thursday. The Stadium Authority board members said they felt positive about the talks between the Raiders and Rebels, who will also be calling Russell Road home.

"A lot of stuff to review, but nothing where it was any type of stalemate or big item that it looked like we couldn't overcome," board member, Mike Newcomb said.

Staff wouldn't comment on what issues, if any, the Raiders and Rebels disagreed on, but Chairman Steve Hill did mention the type of field, turf or grass, is something that is still being worked out.

"If turf works, it makes some of these open issues of changing the field and painting easier to deal with,” Stadium Authority Chairman Steve Hill said. “If there is a shared grass surface that's pretty tough. If there are two different grass surfaces, that may also be pretty tough."

Another item brought up Thursday was the pecking order for the stadium.

Senate Bill 1 states the Raiders get priority, followed by major events, then UNLV football games.

"It looks like third on there, but really it's second, minus a couple dates," Newcomb said.

Major events are being defined as events that have to be scheduled multiple years in advance, well before the NFL or NCAA comes out with their schedules.

"Just going to take a lot of communication and coordination on the schedule, but lots of other venues do it, and they're successful."

Neither the Raiders nor UNLV were present Thursday, but in a statement given to the board, their priority is the joint-use agreement.

"I'm not going to put a specific clock on it because we want to have it right as opposed to right now," Stadium Authority liaison, Jeremy Aguero said.

