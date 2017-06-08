REUNITED: Clark High School senior surprised by military brother for graduation

Graduation is right around the corner for many Clark County seniors. For a senior at Clark High School, the day is going to be extra special.

Matthew Hohn’s older brother Bradley is stationed in Germany for the U.S. Army. Matthew had not seen his brother in more than a year. He said he was hopeful that his brother may be able to come home for his high school graduation, but last week, Bradley sent Matthew a Facebook message saying he was being moved to Poland and would not be able to make it.

“I was hoping and praying and then once he sent me that message I got sad, I’m not gonna lie,” Matthew said.

Matthew was asked to stand up in front of his class at a graduation rehearsal Thursday. He had no idea what was going on until his brother walked out in front of everyone! Matthew ran to his brother and jumped in for a hug, knocking them both to the ground.

“It’s honestly prefect. This is the best graduation present I could ever ask for,” Matthew said.

Matthew said he's also joining the military. Basic training starts Aug. 7 for him. Bradley said he’s proud to be able to watch his brother walk across that stage.

