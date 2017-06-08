Former women's shelter programs director found not guilty of domestic battery

The former director of programs and education for The Shade Tree women and children's abuse shelter in Las Vegas was found not guilty for domestic battery Thursday.

Robert White II was arrested in March, 2017 after his fiance claimed he abused her. Judge Amy Chelini found White not guilty after hearing testimony from the victim and police. The bail he had posted was returned.

According to White's attorney Kristina Wildeveld, Judge Chelini found that the victim in this case was the initial aggressor.

"The judge made the right decision. I'm grateful that she had the courage to do the right thing," Wildeveld said.

A spokesperson for The Shade Tree said Robert White was placed on administrative leave without pay and his job duties were reassigned.

Wildeveld said he was "let go" right after his arrest. She said she didn't know whether a wrongful termination suit would be filed.

Robert White II was hired in November 2016 as the Director of Programs and Education for Nevada’s largest shelter for domestic violence victims.

In March, Marleen Richter, Executive Director for the shelter said as soon as she heard the news, she contacted White about his employment.

“We began the process internally to protect the people that we shelter, and we reached out, I reached out to the employee, and have placed him on administrative leave without pay,” Richter said then.

White went through various background checks and interviews before being brought on, Richter said.

The Shade Tree’s website mentioned White's history in public service. It read:

“For the last 10 years I’ve been a public servant and a true steward of the community,” said White. “This opportunity with The Shade Tree is only going to further my commitment to the underserved.” White served as a CASA Volunteer with the Eighth Judicial District Court and Educational Surrogate with Legal Aid of Southern Nevada for the past 8 years as well as worked for Clark County in the Department of Family Services, Visionz Family & Youth Services of Nevada, and Head Start.”

Richter said her organization intended to cooperate with all aspects of the investigation, she said she remained committed to helping communities in need.

“I make the commitment to the community that we will remain vigilant that we have right people employed to provide the services to our community,” she said.

Richter declined to comment on the case following White's exoneration Thursday. The Clark County District Attorney's Office did not return calls for comment.

