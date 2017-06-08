4 sought in armed central Vegas car breaks-ins

Police released images connected to an armed robbery near Pennwood Avenue and Valley View Boulevard on May 27, 2017. (Source: LVMPD)

Four people are being sought for a series of car break-ins that took place last month in the central Las Vegas Valley.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the burglaries took place in the 3900 block of Blackford Court, near Pennwood Avenue and Valley View Boulevard, on May 27.

Police said the men arrived in the area in a silver Honda Accord and parked in a vacant garage. Two of the men got out of a vehicle, approached multiple vehicles, and looked into windows to search for items of value.

When one victim confronted the men, one of the four took out a gun.

The individuals were described as Hispanic males, ranging in age between 16 and 20 years old.

Police urged anyone with information on the case to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

