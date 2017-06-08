In budget, Nevada workers 'not being considered meaningful' - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

In budget, Nevada workers 'not being considered meaningful'

Posted: Updated:
The rotunda of the Nevada State Capitol is seen on Feb. 3, 2015. (Justin Grant/FOX5) The rotunda of the Nevada State Capitol is seen on Feb. 3, 2015. (Justin Grant/FOX5)
CARSON CITY, NV (AP) -

Nevada state government employees are reluctantly hoping Gov. Brian Sandoval agrees with last-minute legislation and gives them a total 3-percent pay raise each of the next two years.

The surprise 1-percent extra that Democratic lawmakers introduced in the final hours of the legislative session won't come close to making up for pay and benefit cuts during the economic downturn.

They asked for 10 percent increases each of the next two years to get back to pre-recession rates.

State workers tell union leader Harry Schiffman they consider the holdout "a sign of disrespect that we're not being considered meaningful."

Gov. Brian Sandoval agreed on Monday to increase their pay 2 percent each of the next two years.

He said Wednesday he is undecided on the additional 1 percent.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.