N. Nevada district looks at social media policy after teacher's arrest

ELKO, NV (AP) -

A school district in Nevada is considering tightening its social media policies for student-staff interactions after a teacher's recent arrest on sex charges.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports Elko County School District Superintendent Jeff Zander says he would like to take a look at the district's social media policy to ensure that teachers have clear guidelines to follow going forward.

Fourth-grade teacher Tennille Whitaker was arrested Monday on charges of engaging in sexual conduct with two high school students. She has since posted bail and is on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Zander says there is a gray area in social media and he wants to keep student-staff conversations informational, not personal.

