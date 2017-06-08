Couple arrested in thefts of 10 cars from Vegas dealerships - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Couple arrested in thefts of 10 cars from Vegas dealerships

Surveillance video captured car thieves stealing from a Las Vegas dealership. (Faith Tanner/FOX5) Surveillance video captured car thieves stealing from a Las Vegas dealership. (Faith Tanner/FOX5)
A man and a woman are behind bars connected to the thefts of 10 vehicles from four car dealerships in the Las Vegas Valley.

Police said Stephen Johnson, 35, and Jody Guesman, 40 are each facing 10 counts of grand larceny of automobiles valued at more than $3,500. They were booked on the charges June 4.

Last month, FOX5 reported on video surveillance that captured a person driving off with vehicles at the Jim Marsh Kia dealership in the northwest Valley. 

Police said the vehicles were taken from dealerships mostly around Centennial Center Boulevard. According to documents, the other affected dealerships include Friendly Ford, Team Ford Lincoln, and Ford Country. The take included the following vehicles:

  • 2017 black Ford Mustang GT
  • 2017 gray Ford Mustang
  • 2017 light blue Ford Mustang GT
  • 2017 Ford Edge
  • 2017 Ford F150 Crew Cab
  • 2017 Ford Transit Connect Van
  • 2011 Toyota SR5 Forerunner
  • 2016 Kia Sorento
  • 2017 white Ford F150 Supercab
  • 2017 lightning blue Ford F150 Crew Cab

All but two of the vehicles were recovered.

Police served surveillance on both suspects, who were each spotted with a stolen vehicle. On June 4, the couple was arrested in Mesquite, where they admitted to smashing into lock boxes of vehicles in overflow lots and taking the vehicles, according to documents.

In addition, Johnson and Guesman were also charged with 10 counts of auto burglary and eight counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.

