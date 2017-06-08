Vegas police make arrest after Stratosphere casino robbed

A person was arrested early Thursday morning after the casino cage at the Stratosphere hotel-casino was robbed.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, a call of the hold-up came in at 3:09 a.m. at casino property north of the Las Vegas Strip.

Police did not disclose how much money was taken in the robbery. There were no injuries reported.

Police said a suspected robber was located outside of the casino and arrested shortly after the hold-up.

The person was not immediately identified.

