Stabbing investigated in northeast Las Vegas

Parts of Cheyenne Avenue east of Lamb Boulevard was closed Thursday morning amid an investigation into a stabbing.

Officer Laura Meltzer, of Las Vegas Metro police, said a call of a wounded person came in at 7:47 a.m. in the area of Cheyenne and Marion Drive.

Initial reports stated a person was stabbed during some sort of altercation, police said. Two people took off from the scene.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center. The person's condition was not immediately disclosed. Police detained two people at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.