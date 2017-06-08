UNLV football ads showing 'lighter side' gain national attention

It’s not often that a college football team gets national attention in June. But this week, UNLV Football created a buzz that has rippled throughout the country, all because of a series of ads that had people talking.

The ads parody the "This is SportsCenter" ads that have been running for years. The UNLV ads feature members of the football team and poke fun at Las Vegas' ties to gambling and entertainment.

Sports Illustrated posted the latest ad and called it “brilliant." USA Today pushed it online and ESPN ran it on two different episodes of 'SportsCenter.'

“You want people to keep thinking about UNLV Football and getting out there and getting season tickets so we sit down about once a week and brainstorm some fun ideas and it's part of the marketing approach,” UNLV Football Head Coach Tony Sanchez said. “When we first got here we said we're gonna be fun, we're gonna be vibrant. That's part of the deal. I never knew it would blow up like this: sitting here watching it on SportsCenter and everyone's commenting on it. It's kind of cool, but hey, they're talking Rebel football.”

Sanchez said the ads are raising the brand and helping in recruiting: not only players, but fans.

“A lot of the things that people thought would be pitfalls at a place like this; you go right at them and show how fun it is,” Sanchez said. “You know, it's a big, bad city, gambling. So we make a little fun of it. It's a great place to raise a family and to live in, and were gonna have fun with that part of it. It's amazing what 30 seconds can do.”

The Rebels football team opens the season with a home game against Howard on Sept. 2.