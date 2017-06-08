Arrested CCSD bus driver's graphic tweets fuel community outrage

Another Clark County School District employee was arrested for inappropriate contact with a minor, this time it was a bus driver.

Dominique Joiner, 24, was arrested for two counts of sexual misconduct, two counts of kidnapping and one count of use of a minor for child pornography. School police said Joiner had an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student that escalated on social media.

Tweets from Joiner posted months before his arrest upset parents.

One of the shared posts on twitter read: "Sit on my face, if you can't stand me."

"That's just insane," Troy Dudenhoefer, a concerned parent said.

Dudenhoefer wasn't the only parent with choice words. After seeing similar tweets which dated back to the beginning of the year, other parents said something should've been done back then.

"I think they definitely should've seen that awhile ago," another parent, Katrina Plaza said. "It's scary that they didn't."

Some of the tweets dealt directly with Joiner's job. Another tweet read: "Went to sleep for about an hour and woke up at 2. Been up since then and now on my way to work and I gotta drive this bus. Hope we make it."

"That this type of stuff is going on is crazy," Dudenhoefer said. "We've gotten so far away from personal accountability and people being responsible for their own actions."

CCSD officials said they don't check employees personal pages unless they receive a tip and will address it then.

In a statement to FOX5, the spokesperson with the district wrote: "The district does not have the capacity to monitor the social media activity of 40,000 employees."

"I would hope that all employers would check their employees' social media accounts," Plaza said.

CCSD officials said they also plan to host a public round table to figure out how to best address the social media problems.

"Too little too late," Dudenhoefer said. "If you need the community to help you come up with common sense, you need to be replaced."

As for Joiner, he faced a judge Wednesday who set bail at $125,000. He remained in custody. He is still employed with CCSD, but on unpaid suspension.

The CCSD public roundtable is scheduled for June 15 at the Chaparral High School theater.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.