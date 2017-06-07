Henderson Police roll out new surveillance program

Security cameras are attached to a home residences in this undated photo. (FOX5)

Henderson police said they want to team with the community to solve crimes.

Wednesday they rolled out their C.A.P.T.U.R.E. program. It stands for Community Awareness Program to Utilize Residential Electronic Eyes.

The program gives Henderson residents the opportunity to register their surveillance cameras. Police can't "tap into" cameras; it’s simply a camera registration. If a crime is committed, police will be able to look at the registry and see who has surveillance cameras in that area that may have caught something.

Police can ask that person to check their video and if they caught something, police will arrange how to get that.

“A lot of high definition cameras now really gather things like suspect images and photos, license plates, vehicle descriptions. A lot of those things that can really help us solve a crime,” Officer Scott Williams of Henderson Police said.

For more information or to sign up for the program, click here.

The department will then mail a sticker to place outside the home to show people who is working with them.

