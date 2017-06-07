Henderson Police roll out new surveillance program

Police believe a man who was found dead in northwest Las Vegas late Monday night may have been shot execution style.More >
New oversight would be put on drivers for ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft under a bill the Nevada Legislature is sending to Gov. Brian Sandoval.More >
The city manager in Augusta, Maine, says the municipal office building had to be sprayed for bedbugs after a man threw a cup of the pests onto an office counter and about 100 of them scattered off.More >
A Clark County School District bus driver was arrested by school police on June 5 on multiple sexual misconduct charges following a tip from a parent.More >
A man was arrested after a woman called police from Las Vegas saying a dead girl's body was in a garage in IllinoisMore >
Police said a handgun belonging to a person who was taken into custody for underage gambling on the Las Vegas Strip discharged at a casino.More >
An elder of the Followers of Christ Church contacted the Clackamas County Medical Examiner's Office after the death of a newborn girl in March, but deputies said nobody called 911.More >
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a homicide victim who police believe was stabbed to death by his roommate.More >
