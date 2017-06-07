Earthquake rattles Nevada's Douglas County

An earthquake could be felt near the Nevada-California border on Tuesday afternoon.

The United States Geological Survey reports a 3.7 earthquake hit about 12 miles south of the Gardnerville Ranchos area in Nevada.

The rattle could be felt within Douglas County.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake was initially reported as 3.9 before being downgraded.

