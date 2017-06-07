Earthquake rattles Nevada's Douglas County - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Earthquake rattles Nevada's Douglas County

Posted: Updated:
(AP Image) (AP Image)
GARDNERVILLE, NV (AP) -

An earthquake could be felt near the Nevada-California border on Tuesday afternoon.

The United States Geological Survey reports a 3.7 earthquake hit about 12 miles south of the Gardnerville Ranchos area in Nevada.

The rattle could be felt within Douglas County.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake was initially reported as 3.9 before being downgraded.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.