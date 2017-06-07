West Nile mosquitoes detected in 3 Vegas Valley zip codes

At least three zip codes in the Las Vegas Valley had mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile, according to Southern Nevada Health District.

On Wednesday, SNHD identified the zip codes of 89011, 89110, and 89146 as locations for the West Nile-positive mosquitoes.

The positive tests come after the health district disclosed this month that mosquitoes linked with the spread of Zika were detected in North Las Vegas.

So far in 2017, there was one human case of West Nile and one travel-related Zika virus case.

Last year, SNHD reported 22 cases of Zika among Clark County residents.

According to health officials, the virus, which mosquitoes acquire by feeding on infected birds, carry mild symptoms of fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and sometimes swollen lymph glands or skin rashes of the chest, stomach, and back. On occasion, people affected by the virus show no symptoms at all.

SNHD urged people to use insect repellent and rid of sources of standing water in order to prevent contraction and mosquito breeding.

You can find more information on West Nile virus at this link.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.