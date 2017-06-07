Marshawn Lynch opens up on return to Oakland - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Marshawn Lynch opens up on return to Oakland

Marshawn Lynch speaking to media on June 6, 2017. Marshawn Lynch speaking to media on June 6, 2017.
Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch revealed he wasn’t planning on coming out of retirement until the Raiders announced they were moving to Las Vegas.  The Oakland native held a rare question and answer session with reporters after practice Tuesday afternoon. Lynch said he wanted the team’s last years in Oakland to have a local flavor.

“Being from Oakland, you want to play at home, have an opportunity,” Lynch said. “Maybe them staying probably wouldn't have been so big for me to want to come and play but knowing that they was leaving, a lot of the kids here won't have the opportunity to see most of their idols growing up being their hometown no more.”

Lynch would only talk about the people of Oakland, even when asked about a loaded Raiders roster that could make a Super Bowl run.

“That's good what they got going on and all that good (expletive) that you just said,” Lynch said. “But I've got a whole new Oakland behind me though. The way we feel about where we're from and why we represent  where we're from is because we know what the struggle is how we get down. I've got the whole town, you feel me though, riding with me. “

The Raiders wrap up their OTAs this week and will hold a mandatory mini-camp next week. FOX5 will be in Oakland and have live coverage beginning Monday.

