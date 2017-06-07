Man accused of killing daughter, trafficking wife in Las Vegas

CENTREVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man was arrested after a woman called police from Las Vegas saying a dead girl's body was in a garage in Illinois.

St. Clair County officials said they received a phone call from a woman in Las Vegas telling them they would find her child’s body at a house. Officials in Centreville then said they received a call around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday reporting the remains were found in a detached garage in the 7200 block of Russell.

The woman who called police said she was being held captive by her husband and that he had been sex trafficking her for two years. She escaped their home on East Sahara Avenue and South Eastern Avenue Monday night. She also told investigators her husband had been sexually abusing their two teenage daughters.

The woman told police their third daughter, 6, was dead in a bin in Illinois. She also told authorities the family moved to Las Vegas two years ago but had previously lived in Illinois.

The husband, 34-year-old Jason Quate, has been arrested and has been charged with sex trafficking of an adult and accepting or receiving earnings of a prostitute.

Belleville police said the child was reportedly killed in 2013. Police also said the child was killed in Belleville before the body was dumped in the garage in Centreville.

The house has been vacant for some time.

The cause of the child’s death is under investigation.

Police said the two living children were taken into protective custody and exhibited signs of abuse and neglect

