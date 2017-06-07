Las Vegas to install bollards to protect pedestrians

Bollards could be installed in Las Vegas soon to protect pedestrians. (FOX5)

Being a tourist destination can be great for the economy, but it's also a big responsibility for the Metro police.

Safety is one reason the department said it came to the Clark County Commissioners to ask for bollards to be installed on the sidewalk of Las Vegas Boulevard.

"In the last 12 months, there have been a total of eight incidents around the world," Assistant Sheriff Todd Fasulo said. "All have used vehicles."

Police said terrorists have used cars as weapons of mass destruction.

"There have been four printed documents and advertising by various groups around the world that promote this behavior," Fasulo said.

Officials identified six key areas on the strip that are highly crowded and do not have any separation between the street and the pedestrian walkway. Clark County Commissioners directed staff to purchase and install bollards on the sidewalk.

Metro police said they hope to implement the bollards as soon as possible.

