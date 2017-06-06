4 hospitalized in apartment grill explosion

A community grill exploded at a Las Vegas apartment complex sending four people to the hospital with severe burns. It happened Saturday night at South Boulevard Apartments off Giles Street.

Fifty-two-year old Jose Delgado said he was standing about four feet from the grill when it happened. He said his friend asked him if he wanted a burger, then hit the ignition button. That’s when the grill exploded.

“People said that I flew 30 feet away and I couldn't hear nothing and all I kept saying was ‘I don't wanna lose my legs, I don't wanna lose my legs,’” Delgado said.

Delgado has 3rd degree burns on his legs, cuts all over his body, swollen ankles and two broken toes.

“Easily I could have blown off my face or anything,” Delgado said, “I'm so happy that even though I know I can't walk right now, I still have my legs.”

The investigation is ongoing so it's too early to tell what caused the explosion or who is at fault. Delgado’s attorney Judah Zakalik said it’s clear that Delgado and his friends did nothing wrong.

“Was the apartment complex, the manufacturer; were they aware of any prior instances of this? And as the facts have come out so far, it seems that they were aware of prior instances when this happened, and that leads me to not only look at this case as a negligence case, but perhaps a reckless endangerment of human life case,” Zakalik explained.

The apartment complex did not immediately return phone calls requesting a statement. Stay with FOX5 as more information becomes available.

