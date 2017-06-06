Henderson woman accused of stabbing mother more than 70 times

A Henderson woman charged with murdering her mother called 911 to dispatchers what she'd done and told police, "Please tell me she is dead," when they arrived, according to her arrest report.

Henderson Police arrested Carly Kalbfleisch, 26, for the murder of her mother on May 30.

According to Henderson Police, officers responded to the 3700 block of Via Gaetano Street at around 12:24 p.m. after Kalbfleisch called 911 to report a "domestic violence incident" with her 65-year-old mother, Rebecca Kalbfleisch.

Responders couldn't revive her. Police said they found her body on the garage floor, that was covered in blood and fresh paint that appeared to be from a nearby dented can. Police also found a cell phone, a bloody knife and broken eye glasses.

Rebecca Kalbfleisch suffered more than 70 stab wounds on her stomach, upper torso, and arms, police said. Both of her wrists had "large gaping wounds" that appeared to be from the knife that "sawed" across the inside of her wrists. She also had a wound to the left side of her head that opened her scalp all the way to her skull, which may have been from the paint can or a glass vase that was found in the kitchen, according to the report.

In Carly Kalbfleisch's booking photo, she appears to have paint in her hair.

She was arrested at the home and was held on an open murder charge. During a police interview, she asked whether she'd be sentenced to life or death. She later said she "just started hitting her mom and couldn't stop," her arrest report stated.

It was the third homicide in Henderson in 2017.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Henderson Police at 702-267-4750.

