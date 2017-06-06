Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by d - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by dump truck

Posted:
A bicyclist was in critical condition after a crash with a dump truck. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5) A bicyclist was in critical condition after a crash with a dump truck. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A bicyclist suffered critical injuries after being hit by a dump truck on North Nellis Boulevard and Walnut Avenue Tuesday afternoon, according to Metro police.

Officers were called to the scene at 1:56 p.m. The bicyclist was taken to UMC Trauma, police said.

Nellis Boulevard closed in both directions from Bonanza Road to Walnut Avenue, according to Metro.

