Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by dump truck

A bicyclist suffered critical injuries after being hit by a dump truck on North Nellis Boulevard and Walnut Avenue Tuesday afternoon, according to Metro police.

Officers were called to the scene at 1:56 p.m. The bicyclist was taken to UMC Trauma, police said.

Nellis Boulevard closed in both directions from Bonanza Road to Walnut Avenue, according to Metro.

