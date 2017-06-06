Bicyclist dies after being hit by dump truck

A bicyclist was in critical condition after a crash with a dump truck. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

A bicyclist died after being hit by a dump truck on North Nellis Boulevard and Walnut Avenue Tuesday afternoon, according to Metro police.

Officers were called to the scene at 1:56 p.m. Police said the bicyclist did not yield to traffic and pulled into the dump truck's path.

The bicyclist, in his 40s was taken to UMC Trauma, police said. It was the 62nd traffic related death in Metro's jurisdiction in 2017.

Nellis Boulevard closed in both directions from Bonanza Road to Walnut Avenue, according to Metro.

