1 injured in crash with squad car on 215 and Durango

One person was injured in a crash with a Metro Police squad car on I-215 and Durango Drive Tuesday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metro Police.

The person, who was driving the other car involved, was taken to UMC Trauma with non-life threatening injuries. The crash was reported at 2:07 p.m.

Police did not say whether any officers were hurt in the crash.

