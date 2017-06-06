Child found dead in bathtub near Nellis and Cheyenne

A child was found dead in a bathtub near Nellis and Cheyenne. (FOX5)

Responders found a child dead in a bathtub near Nellis Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue Tuesday afternoon, according Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Police responded to Liberty Village Apartment Homes on the 4800 block of Luxor Way on a report of a child not breathing. It was reported that the child had food in his or her mouth. The child was taken to UMC Pediatric Unit where he or she was pronounced dead.

The abuse and neglect unit responded, which falls under Metro policy. Officers "cannot say" whether abuse was involved.

