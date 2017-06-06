CCSD bus driver arrested for sexual misconduct with student

A Clark County School District bus driver was arrested by school police on June 5 on multiple sexual misconduct charges following a tip from a parent.

CCSD police arrested 24-year-old Dominique Joiner for two counts of sexual misconduct, two counts of kidnapping and one count of use of a minor for child pornography.

Citing the investigation, school police discovered a relationship between a Northwest Career and Technical Academy student and Joiner after receiving a tip from a parent.

The student and Joiner reportedly engaged in communication through social media.

Officers immediately relieved Joiner of his duties after the findings.

Joiner currently remains employed by CCSD. According to a release, he has been suspended without pay.

Joiner was formally booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

This arrest marks the 13th CCSD employee to be arrested on sex-related charges since July 1, 2016.

