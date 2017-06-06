Metro: Woman used stolen handgun to open fire at officer

LVMPD identified 33-year-old Arvella Barber as the suspect who opened fire on an officer May 31, 2017 (LVMPD/FOX5).

Las Vegas Metro police identified the suspect in an officer-involved shooting on May 31 in a central Valley neighborhood.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Assistant Sheriff Tim Kelly identified Arvella Barber, 33, as the suspect who shot at an officer in the area of Sunset and Vegas Drive, near North Rancho Drive.

According to the report, LVMPD patrol officers responded to several reports of multiple women attempting to steal a vehicle from a parking lot located in the 2200 block of North Rancho Drive at 4:11 p.m.

Upon seeing officers arrive at the scene, the suspects got into another vehicle and fled the scene. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the suspects did not comply. Due to department policy, the officers did not pursue the vehicle. Instead, they searched the area for the suspects.

Minutes later, the unoccupied suspects' vehicle was found in the 3800 block of Mountain Trail by an officer. The officer saw a female suspect that matched the description of one of the suspects running from police, now identified as Barber.

After a short pursuit, Barber was located by Officer Luis Vidal near the intersection of Sunset Drive and Vegas Drive. Barber ignored the officer's commands to step in front of his patrol vehicle.

Instead, she pulled out a handgun from a bag she carried. Barber proceeded to fire an unknown number of shots at Officer Vidal and he returned fire. The officer and Barber were not injured during the exchange of gunfire.

Another arriving officer took Barber into custody near the intersection of Vegas Drive and Silver Lake Drive. Officers located the handgun used by Barber in a nearby trash can. The handgun was found to be stolen, according to police.

The additional suspects originally involved in the attempted carjacking were later located by police, interviewed and released.

