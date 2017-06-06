2 sought after 'takeover' robbery at southwest Vegas store

Police said two robbers held up a cellular phone store on South Rainbow Boulevard on June 5, 2017. (Source: LVMPD)

Two robbers got away with cell phones taken from a southwest Las Vegas store Monday when it was closing for the night.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the takeover-style, armed robbery took place at 8:40 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Rainbow Boulevard, near Warm Springs Road.

Two people wearing hooded sweatshirts entered the store with handguns, police said. Workers were ordered to hand over several cellular phones before the robbers escaped. The pair left the area in an unknown, light-colored mid-sized sedan.

There were no injuries from the holdup.

Police described one of the robbers as a black man with facial hair, about 6'3" and 220 pounds. He was armed with a small-framed handgun. The other robber was described as a white man, about 6' and 180 to 220 pounds. He was armed with a large-framed black handgun.

Police urged anyone with information on the robbery to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.