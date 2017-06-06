Pedestrian hit, killed on Charleston near US 95 identified

A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle in the east Las Vegas Valley last month was identified.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim in the May 25 crash as Neil Byron Crane, 64. His cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries stemming from a motor vehicle accident.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the incident took place just after 9 p.m. that night at Charleston Boulevard and Honolulu Street, which is near the U.S. 95 freeway.

No other details of the crash were immediately disclosed.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.