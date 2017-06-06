Vegas man who may have been killed by roommate identified

Las Vegas Metro police investigate a possible homicide on Maryland Parkway near Flamingo Road on May 31, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a homicide victim who police believe was stabbed to death by his roommate.

Medical examiners ruled 25-year-old Clifton Jade-Alexander Taylor's death as a homicide, caused by multiple stab and incised wounds.

Taylor's body was found May 31 in an apartment in the 3800 block of South Maryland Parkway. According to Las Vegas Metro police, officers were informed of a possible homicide when a person informed them of a family member admitting to killing his roommate.

Officers arrived at the apartment to find a sliding door to an apartment slightly open. They located the body of a man who sustained apparent stab wounds.

Police said they are seeking the victim's roommate, who was identified as 25-year-old Zachary Drey.

As of Tuesday, police were still seeking Drey, who is being considered armed and dangerous.

