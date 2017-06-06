Henderson man identified in apparent drowning

Police responded to an unresponsive person found in a swimming pool near Warm Springs and Gibson roads on June 3, 2017. (Austin Turner/FOX5)

Coroners identified a Henderson man who died after being found unresponsive by his wife in a swimming pool.

The cause and manner of death remained pending for David Jay Jensen, 67.

According to Henderson police, emergency personnel were called to the 1000 block of Point Success Avenue, near Warm Springs and Gibson roads, at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

A woman found her husband in the pool and unresponsive, police said.

Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene. An investigation is ongoing into the death.

