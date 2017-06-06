Henderson man identified in apparent drowning - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Henderson man identified in apparent drowning

Posted: Updated:
Police responded to an unresponsive person found in a swimming pool near Warm Springs and Gibson roads on June 3, 2017. (Austin Turner/FOX5) Police responded to an unresponsive person found in a swimming pool near Warm Springs and Gibson roads on June 3, 2017. (Austin Turner/FOX5)

Coroners identified a Henderson man who died after being found unresponsive by his wife in a swimming pool.

The cause and manner of death remained pending for David Jay Jensen, 67.

According to Henderson police, emergency personnel were called to the 1000 block of Point Success Avenue, near Warm Springs and Gibson roads, at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

A woman found her husband in the pool and unresponsive, police said.

Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene. An investigation is ongoing into the death.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.