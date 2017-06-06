Virginia man identified as visitor who died at Lake Mead

Medical examiners identified a Virginia man who died after jumping off a boat into Lake Mead over the weekend.

The cause and manner of death remained pending Monday for Joe Podruchny, 77, of Chesapeake, Virginia.

According to the National Park Service, Podruchny died while visiting Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Saturday. At 1:42 p.m., rangers received a call of a man who jumped from a boat near Burro Wash but was unconscious when he surfaced.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.

