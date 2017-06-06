Man, 23, suspected of trafficking crystal meth from Mesquite hom - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man, 23, suspected of trafficking crystal meth from Mesquite home

Carlos Castro (Source: Mesquite Police Dept.) Carlos Castro (Source: Mesquite Police Dept.)
MESQUITE, NV -

Police in a town outside of the Las Vegas Valley announced Monday the arrest of a 23-year-old suspected of trafficking and selling crystal meth from his home.

According to the Mesquite Police Department, Carlos Castro was arrested on May 1 after concluding a "lengthy" narcotics investigation. Undercover detectives purchased drugs from Castro on multiple occasions.

He was booked into Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas on two felony counts of trafficking a controlled substance and a felony count of sales of a controlled substance.

Charges were pending for two other people tied to the case.

