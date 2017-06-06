Amended ride-share rules pass NV Assembly in final hour

New oversight would be put on drivers for ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft under a bill the Nevada Legislature is sending to Gov. Brian Sandoval.

The proposal was believed to have died when it failed to make its way out of the Assembly Ways and Means Committee on Saturday. But Democratic Sen. Kelvin Johnson of Las Vegas introduced an amended version that cleared the Senate Sunday on a 16-5 vote.

The Assembly passed it in the session's final hour on a 32-10 vote.

Senate Bill 554 would make drivers prove they have obtained a $200 state business license within three months of joining a transportation network company.

It also would require those companies to review drivers' driving records annually, and do new criminal background checks every three years.

