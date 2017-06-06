North Las Vegas congregation plans to rebuild after fire destroys church

Firefighters attack "hot spots" after much of the flames from a fire destroyed a church on Revere Street in North Las Vegas on June 6, 2017. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)

Firefighters said a North Las Vegas church is a "complete loss" after a fire early Tuesday morning.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department said crews were called to the Zion Methodist Church in the 2100 block of Revere Street at 1:20 a.m.

"Zion church is home, this is where we worship every Sunday," church trustee Charlie Blake said. "It makes me really sad."

The congregation is more than 100 years old.

"You see it all on TV that a house has been destroyed. But not your own," he said.

ATF investigators were called to probe the cause of the fire.

"We don't know. It's just a thing that happened we don't know why it happened," Blake said.

But he said Zion's congregation is looking to the future.

"A year from now we hope to be another building just like this."

Blake said the church has never been a victim of a targeted attack.

At least two alarms were called out to fire crews. Personnel from Las Vegas and Clark County fire departments were called.

Until they're back up and running, Blake said Zion will be having Sunday service at the culinary school next door.

