North Las Vegas church 'a complete loss' after overnight fire

Firefighters attack "hot spots" after much of the flames from a fire destroyed a church on Revere Street in North Las Vegas on June 6, 2017. (Armando Navarro/FOX5) Firefighters attack "hot spots" after much of the flames from a fire destroyed a church on Revere Street in North Las Vegas on June 6, 2017. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)
Firefighters said a North Las Vegas church is a "complete loss" after a fire early Tuesday morning.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department said crews were called to the Zion Methodist Church in the 2100 block of Revere Street at 1:20 a.m.

At least two alarms were called out to fire crews. Personnel from Las Vegas and Clark County fire departments were called. In addition, ATF investigators were called to probe the cause of the fire.

