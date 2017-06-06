Gunshot fired during attempted arrest at Planet Hollywood

Rayshawn Strickland was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm after the gun discharged as police attempted to take him into custody at the Planet Hollywood Hotel and Casino June 6, 2017 (LVMPD/FOX5).

Police said a handgun belonging to a person who was taken into custody for underage gambling on the Las Vegas Strip discharged at a casino.

Las Vegas Metro police said the incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Planet Hollywood casino property.

Detectives were attempting to take in two underage males when one of them tried to break off from police and run, police said. This caused a struggle between the person and detectives.

Police identified Rayshawn Strickland as one of the suspects. The second suspect a 17-year-old juvenile was not identified due to department policy.

According to police, officers saw Strickland try to remove a handgun from his waist. As detectives tried to keep him from reaching for his weapon, the gun discharged, causing a round to be fired into the floor.

“You got dealers under the table,” Jack Hernandez, a witness, said. “You got people running out. You literally have a lady carry her walker and start running.”

“I’ve been a poker player for about five years.” “I’ve never had a gun go off in a casino," he said.

Police were able to take Strickland into custody. The juvenile, who police said was also found with a firearm, was also arrested.

Strickland was arrested for an outstanding fugitive warrant and for carrying a concealed firearm. The juvenile will face felony charges in juvenile court.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.