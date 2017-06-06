Gun discharged during attempted arrest at Planet Hollywood

Police said a handgun belonging to a person who was taken into custody for underage gambling on the Las Vegas Strip discharged at a casino.

Las Vegas Metro police said the incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Planet Hollywood casino property.

Detectives were attempting to take in two underage males when one of them tried to break off from police and run, police said. This caused a struggle between the person and detectives.

According to police, officers saw the person try to remove a handgun from his waist. As detectives tried to keep him from reaching for his weapon, the gun discharged, causing a round to be fired into the floor.

Police were able to take the person into custody. The other person, who police said was also found with a firearm, was arrested.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

