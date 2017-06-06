Gunman killed in officer-involved shooting near Mt. Hood and Owens identified

Police tape blocks an area of Eddingham Court, near Mount Hood Street and Owens Avenue, after an officer-involved shooting on June 2, 2017. (FOX5)

The man shot and killed by police Thursday near Mt. Hood Street and Owens Avenue was identified Monday.

The Clark County Coroner's Office said 27-year-old Francisco Suarez-Maldonado of Las Vegas died of multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death was listed as homicide.

An altercation between Suarez-Maldonado and his girlfriend led to officers shooting and killing him when he opened fire, Las Vegas Metro police said early Friday.

The police department received a call of shots fired in the 1700 block of Eddingham Court, at 10:51 p.m. Thursday.

According to Capt. Kelly McMahill, of Metro, two officers located an injured woman, who advised them Suarez-Maldonado discharged his firearm at least once before driving away from their home. She told them he would come back and make police shoot him.

Additional officers were called to the scene.

About 20 minutes later, Suarez-Maldonado returned and refused to come out of his vehicle when he arrived. After failed negotiations, police said he pointed a handgun out of the window and fired four to five shots toward the officers.

Four officers returned fire, hitting Suarez-Maldonado and killing him, police said.

There were no officers injured during the exchange.

The incident marked the eighth officer-involved shooting in Metro's jurisdiction this year. Police are expected to identify the four officers who opened fire at the gunman.

