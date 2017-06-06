Central Valley house fire causes $50K in damages

Three people managed to escape a home after a rear portion of it caught fire Monday morning.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue officials responded to reports of a fire at 9:45 a.m. near Bonita Avenue and St. Louis Avenue. Fire fighters witnessed heavy flames and smoke coming from the rear and attic area of a one-story home upon arriving at the scene, according to a LVFR release.

The three occupants were able to escape the home without injury. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within ten minutes of arriving.

Officials say the cause of the fire is undetermined. Investigators believe the flames may have started in the storage room.

The cost of the damage is estimated at $50, 000.

