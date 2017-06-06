NLVPD searching for two armed robbers - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

NLVPD searching for two armed robbers

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Two armed robbers are wanted after targeting a business on April 16, 2017 (NLVPD/FOX5). Two armed robbers are wanted after targeting a business on April 16, 2017 (NLVPD/FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Two armed robbers are wanted by the North Las Vegas Police Department after targeting a business two months ago. 

Detectives are requesting the public's help in identifying the men caught on camera during a robbery on the 2000 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard on the afternoon of April 16, 2017. 

Witnesses told police that the two robbers entered the business, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded merchandise and money. 

If you have information leading to the arrest of the two men, call NLVPD at 702-633-9111 or call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous. 

