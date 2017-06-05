Kick your kids off the couch with these summer activities in the valley

The last week of the school year means, for most parents, the kids are theirs, all day and night. For many working parents it can be a struggle to find affordable ways to keep them busy.

Many day camps have been booked since March or April, but the City of Henderson still has spots available for their Summer Kids Zone camp. It’s for kids ages five to 12. It’s $112 dollars per week or $27 dollars per day.

Another thing people can do to keep their kids busy is have them volunteer. There are a lot of volunteer organizations that kids can help out in. Goodness Gracious Ministries serves the homeless food all throughout the week. Kids 11 and up can help in the food truck while younger kids can help outside handing out waters and playing games.

Bounce U is a creative way to get the kids out of your hair. They have a camp Monday to Friday from 9am to 3pm for $100 per week or $39 per day. Anyone who mentions FOX5 can get a week for $99. On Saturdays, they offer Parents Night Out from 6:00 p.m. -10 p.m. Anyone who signs up by the Thursday before it’s just $20 for the 1st child and $15 for every child after that.

Here is a list of opportunities available:

Camp Invention

Etiquette Camp

Rock the Tea Girl Camps (Princess Camp, Rock Star Camp, Spa Camp)

Henderson Day Camp

Clark County Day Camp

Bounce U Camp

Goodness Gracious Ministries

