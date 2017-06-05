EXCLUSIVE: 1-on-1 with Super Bowl Champion and Raiders lineman Marshall Newhouse

Marshall Newhouse may not be a household name like Derek Carr or Marshawn Lynch, but the Raiders' recently signed right tackle does own the experience of being a Super Bowl champion. In a FOX5 exclusive, it’s that reason why he decided to sign with the silver and black.

The 28-year-old was the first free agent signed by the Raiders this offseason. This season will mark his eighth in the league with his fourth different franchise.

"I definitely saw a lot of talent, a lot of tough football players, and so far, I've seen that,” Newhouse said. “When I got here, what shocked me even more is the leadership that we have, especially from the younger guys."

That leadership starts with the man he will be paid to protect on Sundays. Newhouse said quarterback Derek Carr is proving to be as advertised.

"He's got all the tools you want, the mentality that you want and just the personality that you want, he's not a stiff guy, he has a good time, he knows how to work, he challenges guys, he holds people accountable, that's what you want from your signal caller," Newhouse said.

In his rookie season, Newhouse won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers. He's seen what the best look like and so far, he said he likes what he sees in Oakland.

"Watching film on this team from last year, a lot of close games that could have gone either way, that's the nature of the NFL, but the things we are doing are the little things that will win you those games," Newhouse said.

He said the focus, speed and aggression the team has shown so early on, is a positive for hopes of a postseason.

"We have in every position, guys that can go get the ball, make plays, there are a lot of teams that wish they had the kind of weapons on both sides of the ball," Newhouse said.

