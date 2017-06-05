Metro officer Lopera charged with manslaughter, Tashii Farmer death ruled homicide

Metro officer Kenneth Lopera is charged with involuntary homicide after using a rear-naked chokehold on Tashii Farmer that resulted in Farmer's death..

The death of Tashii S. Farmer, the man who died in police custody last month, was ruled a homicide by the Clark County Coroner on Monday.

Forty-year-old Farmer, also known as Tashii Brown, died on May 14, 2017. Farmer was unarmed at the time of the incident.

Metro said Lopera and his partner were approached by Farmer inside the Venetian Hotel who was "sweating heavily, looked panicked and stated people were chasing him. Lopera tried to talk to farmer and he ran away , going through an "employee only" area of the hotel. Lopera chased farmer, and caught up with him outside, while Farmer was trying to open the tailgate of an pickup that had at least one person inside. Farmer then ran to the driver's side.

Lopera fired his Taser, thinking Farmer was trying to carjack the person inside the truck, according to LVMPD. Farmer overcame the Tasing and began to fight with Lopera, police said. Lopera punched Farmer several times. Lopera then used the unapproved "rear-naked chokehold" on Farmer for more than one minute. An officer gave Farmer chest compressions until paramedics arrived. He was taken to Sunrise Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead.

On Monday, Farmer's cause and manner of death were released.

“The autopsy determined the cause of death to be asphyxia due to police restraint procedures and other significant conditions included methamphetamine intoxication and cardiomegaly," Coroner John Fudenberg said. "The manner of death is ruled homicide.”

Lopera was also charged with "oppression under the color of office." Lopera was under paid administrative leave following the incident. On Monday, he was placed on unpaid administrative leave.

A completed report and Use of Force Review Board is expected to be scheduled within the next two months, according to Metro Police.

