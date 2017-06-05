Coroner rules Tashii S. Brown death a homicide

The death of Tashii S. Farmer, the man who died in police custody last month, was ruled a homicide by the Clark County Coroner on Monday.

40-year-old Farmer, also known as Tashii Brown, died as a result of a rear-naked chokehold used by Las Vegas Metro Officer Kenneth Lopera on May 14, 2017.

“The autopsy determined the cause of death to be asphyxia due to police restraint procedures and other significant conditions included methamphetamine intoxication and cardiomegaly," said Coroner John Fudenberg. "The manner of death is ruled homicide.”

