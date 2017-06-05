Powerball jackpot surges to $375M for Wednesday's drawing

A cashier sells Powerball tickets at The Last Stop in White Hills, AZ. (File/FOX5)

Jackpot seekers, it might be time to head to the state line.

Wednesday's Powerball jackpot is going up to an estimated $375 million.

There were no jackpot winners for Saturday's drawing. The numbers were 3, 9, 21, 41, 54 and Powerball was 25.

Wednesday night the drawing will be number nineteen since the Powerball jackpot was last hit on April 1.

The current jackpot is the highest it's been since a $435.3 million jackpot was hit on February 22 in Indiana.

Tickets are sold at $2 each. Nevada does not offer lottery, but that hasn't stopped folks in Southern Nevada to head to Arizona or California for a piece of the action.

The estimated cash value of the top prize is $235.4 million. Drawings are held at 7:59 p.m. PT Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The largest Powerball jackpot of all time still stands at $1.586 billion ...a world-record set on Jan. 13, 2016. The winning tickets were sold in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

