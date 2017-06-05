Sentencing slated for War Machine in sex assault case

War Machine looks down in court as a juror reads his verdict on March 20, 2017. (FOX5)

Once-promising mixed-martial arts fighter War Machine is slated for sentencing Monday after his conviction in a Las Vegas sexual assault case involving his ex-girlfriend.

The highly publicized case reached its climax this past March when a jury convicted the man who was born Jonathan Koppenhaver to 29 counts, including battery, kidnapping, and strangulation. The jury was deadlocked on an attempted murder count.

The trial stemmed from a break-in at the home of Koppenhaver's ex Christine Mackinday, who formerly worked in the adult entertainment industry as Christy Mack. Mack decided to identify herself in public in this case.

Mack and her friend Corey Thomas were brutally assaulted by Koppenhaver during the break-in at Mack's Las Vegas home in 2014. Shortly after the incident, Koppenhaver, who was identified as the suspect in the case, was on the run from law enforcement. He was later arrested in California.

War Machine faces the possibility of life in prison when he is sentenced at 8:30 a.m.

